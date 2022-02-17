A great opportunity is coming to Loup County Public School in Taylor on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the gym. Through partnerships with the Anne Frank House, the University of South Carolina and the Institute for Holocaust Education, our school has been selected for their traveling exhibit about Anne Frank. The exhibit is called “Anne Frank: A History for Today."
The Anne Frank House reached out to LCPS teacher, Mrs. Megan Helberg, and wanted to have central Nebraska on their map for the American-division of their educational outreach program. The 10th grade students at LCPS attended a two-day peer guided training in December and now they are ready to lead the public through the exhibit.
The students will act as docents and have been working hard to increase their knowledge and awareness around the Frank family and the Holocaust. This engaging and dynamic program familiarizes visitors with the history of the Frank family, the Holocaust
and WWII, and invites them to explore the relevance of this history to the present, as is captured in the title, “Anne Frank: A History for Today”.
We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our school, community and beyond.
Please join us Feb. 24 for our community night. The students have further developed leadership skills, public speaking skills, and, not to mention, they now have the distinct honor of working with the highly esteemed Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Your support for the students is greatly appreciated; we’ll see you on the 24th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Loup County gym in Taylor.
