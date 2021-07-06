Join the Nebraska Game and Parks for Family Fishing at Melham Lake in Broken Bow, Friday, July 9, 2021 from 6 t0 8 p.m.
Look for the colorful fishing trailer where there will be rod and reels to borrow, bait and certified fishing instructors ready to help.
The event is free. No experience necessary.
All participants 16 years and older must have a valid fishing permit.
The Family Fishing Nebraska Trailer has current NGPC Fishing Guides, Fishing Forecast and other literature available. Pick up a Common Fishes of Nebraska identification guide that lists more than 60 species of Nebraska fish.
