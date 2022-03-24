The public is invited to attend a program for National Vietnam War Day on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles in Lexington.
March 29, 1973 was the day the last US combat troops departed Vietnam.
Program organizer Denny Houska of Kearney said the program on March 29 is a kick-off for the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion that is scheduled for Aug. 11-14 in Kearney.
“Vietnam vets are getting older,” Houska said. “We wanted to do something special.”
Read more about the March 29 National Vietnam War Day program in this week's issue of the Custer County Chief. Find out about "The Wall that Heals" that will be on display at the August reunion.
Organizer Denny Houska of Kearney encourages veterans to learn more about the 37th reunion for Nebraska Vietnam vets. “It’s for all Vietnam era vets,” he said. “Combat, support, nurses, all of us are welcome.”
To learn more about the reunion, attend the March 29 National Vietnam War Day program at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicle on March 29, 2-4 p.m., contact Houska via email at patsbuzz@gmail.com or visit the website www.VetsReunion.com.
For more information on the Wall that Heals, visit www.vvmf.org/The-Wall-That-Heals/.
