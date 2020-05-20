COVID-19 Update

Pete Ricketts made an statement yesterday increasing the limit for meeting gatherings to 50.

As of May 19, 2020, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has increased the public meeting gathering requirement to 50 people. He also stated that public meeting requirements would be extended through June 30, but no later than that. As of July 1 boards have to make appropriate social distancing accommodations. For a copy of the order see the link before.

Recommended for you