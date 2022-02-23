Want to help shape the future of outdoor recreation at the Pinnacles area south of Wall? Then mark your calendar for March 3 at 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. MST when you can join staff from the Buffalo Gap National Grassland for two virtual public meetings to discuss the Pinnacles Dispersed Recreation Project.
The Pinnacles area, also known as the Rimrock Pasture, is located six miles south of Wall along South Dakota Highway 240. In recent years, this area has become widely known for its rugged beauty and outstanding recreational opportunities, drawing overnight visitors from around the world. This dramatic rise in visitation in a relatively concentrated area has resulted in damage to light-duty roads, violations of travel management regulations, crowded conditions, and health, safety, and wildfire issues. This is where you can help.
At these virtual meetings, Forest Service staff will present a brief overview of the Pinnacles area and challenges associated with increased visitor use. Interested members of the public will be invited to propose and discuss possible solutions for providing sustainable recreation in the Pinnacles area. These ideas will be invaluable to the agency as it works to carry out its mission of “caring for the land and serving people” on the Buffalo Gap National Grassland. Additional opportunities for public engagement will be forthcoming as the project develops.
“We recognize that there is significant public interest in the Pinnacles for a variety of reasons, and we are committed to working with our stakeholders to find a sustainable balance which will benefit both the land and the people who use it,” Wall District Ranger Alex Grant said.
Each meeting will be accessible at https://msteams.link/LI1U, and the number of participants in each session may be limited. Members of the public may also request a meeting link via e-mail by contacting colton.rosalez@usda.gov.
