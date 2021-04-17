This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the April 15, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Last Wednesday morning I received an email from Dennis DeRossett, Nebraska Press Association (NPA) Executive Director, letting all the NPA membership know of a comment made on the floor of the Legislature the day before. “It is expensive and nobody reads newspapers anymore, anyway,” Sen. Ben Hansen, Dist. 16, said.
The bill under discussion, LB644, was going to be debated that morning on the floor. In his email, Dennis stated we needed to get in touch with our area senator by 9 a.m. I sent Senator Matt Williams an email about the comment made Tuesday and gave him my two cents on the importance of community newspapers. Senator Williams replied back to me 15 minutes. His response was “I totally agree with you. I plan to say something on the mic about the papers in my district.”
Wednesday afternoon, we received another email from Dennis DeRossett. In it, he stated, “Hello Members: I wanted to share with you the email below that I just sent to your state senator, Matt Williams. I encourage you to also reach out to Sen. Williams and thank him for supporting not only the 10 newspapers in his district but, also, all community newspapers in Nebraska. He mentioned each of your newspapers by name today on the Senate floor. Special thank you to Donnis in Broken Bow for her direct contact to Sen. Williams this morning. The grass-roots lobbying efforts are so important as we fight to protect transparency and public notices.”
Two thoughts here.
First, the public notices published in your local papers let you, the public, know what is going on with city, village, county, school boards and any other boards that takes tax payers money to run. At these meetings, you do not see a gallery of 50 or more from the public attending to know what is going on. You see the board members and usually the press.
Second, it is important to have the ability to have an open and urgent conversation with our local representation. Sen. Williams will term out in two years. Custer County, we need to be thinking of that person who can and will represent our area well.
Deadline is pending. I have no more time to write this, and no more space for this week. If you don’t read public notices please think about doing so. The right to know is very important.
NOTE: If you have a paid subscription to the Custer County Chief and have signed up for the e-Edition, once you receive a password via email, you are eligible to view full issues on-line by clicking e-Edition in the left top menu. If you have a paid paper subscription but don’t yet have online access, send us your email and we can request a password for you at no additional charge. Passwords are sent to you from our corporate office.
If you do not have a paid subscription and want one, click Subscribe and purchase a subscription, either paper or on-line. Purchasing a paper subscription via our website also gives you access to the full online issues under e-Edition once you receive your password.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.