Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Kearney Police Department and TRIDENT (Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team) Task Force, have arrested a Kearney man following a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Following the pursuit, troopers located 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Late Tuesday evening, the Kearney Police Department notified troopers that the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation may be traveling on Interstate 80. The subject was believed to be traveling in a Chevrolet Impala. At approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday (09/07/22), a trooper observed a vehicle matching that description speeding near the Elm Creek interchange on I-80.

