Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Kearney Police Department and TRIDENT (Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team) Task Force, have arrested a Kearney man following a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Following the pursuit, troopers located 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Late Tuesday evening, the Kearney Police Department notified troopers that the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation may be traveling on Interstate 80. The subject was believed to be traveling in a Chevrolet Impala. At approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday (09/07/22), a trooper observed a vehicle matching that description speeding near the Elm Creek interchange on I-80.
The vehicle exited I-80 at the Elm Creek interchange, at mile marker 257. As the vehicle began traveling northbound on Highway 183, the trooper attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and the trooper initiated a pursuit.
As the Chevrolet fled northbound on Highway 183, with speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks. The suspect vehicle continued northbound, with deflating tires, for several miles before turning westbound on a county road. The trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop. The driver then attempted to flee on foot and refused repeated commands to stop. A trooper then deployed a taser and was able to take the suspect into custody.
Troopers searched the vehicle and located 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney, was lodged in Buffalo County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.