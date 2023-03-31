This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the March 30, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The other day I was looking through my phone and some memories popped up from this time last year. It was a photo of my husband riding his horse through a blackened, burned pasture looking for cows. The ground was still smoking and flames could be seen in the trees in the background.
It was a beautiful, warm spring day and we were riding through our cows looking for new babies when we got a call from a friend who said a fire had started in his pasture and he needed help. We rushed back to the house, threw the horses in the trailer and headed toward the smoke. By the time we got there, the fire had moved on and all the cows were safe. We spent the rest of the evening keeping an eye on the gate so that fire rigs could go in and out without the cows escaping. Thankfully no structures were lost and everyone was safe, but fire crews worked through the night to make sure the flames were put out.
This is just one story of so many fires that started last spring. It seemed like every other week the headline of the Chief bore pictures of flames and destruction. We were in the thick of a drought and the dry spring we had just added more fuel. There was some relief when it rained in May and June, but it wasn’t enough to quench the parched land, and fires continued to start throughout the summer. Although it can be a healthy and natural occurrence, fires that occur during a drought often leave devastation in their wake.
All the memories of the damage and loss that we faced last year gives me a different perspective on this winter. It was a long and miserable winter with record breaking temperatures and snowfall. We had to feed cows every day for almost two months because the cornstalks were buried. We probably burned twice as much fuel as normal trying to move snow and get to our animals.
Two feet of snow causes a lot of damage and headache, but I’m grateful for the moisture that came from it. We have fought snow drifts, ice and mud for months now, but I’m starting to see green grass tint the hills. I’m definitely tired of the snow and cold, but I know I would rather fight mud in the spring than the flames we were fighting last year.
