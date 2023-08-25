Nebraska DHHS Dept of Health and Human Services logo letterhead April 2020

Aug. 25, 2023 - Lincoln, Neb. – New income guidelines have increased the number of families who could qualify for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition assistance program.

The minimum income required to participate in WIC has increased. Some families who were not eligible for the program in the past may now qualify. For example, a family of four can make up to $55,500 annually and could still qualify for the WIC program. This is a $4,162 increase from last year.

