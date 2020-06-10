A Quilt of Valor was presented to former US Senator Jim Jones at the American Legion Auxiliary in Oconto the morning of June 9. The quilt was made by Cecelia Stallbaumer, Vice President of the American Legion Auxiliary. For the story and more photos see the June 18 Custer County Chief edition.
Quilt of Valor Presented to Former US Senator Jim Jones at the American Legion Auxiliary in Oconto
Tim Conover
-
- Updated
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
