Broken Bow veterans are holding a raffle for groceries this year in lieu of having a soup supper.
The annual soup supper raises money for maintenance of Veteran’s Memorial Building. The supper was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
In place of the soup supper, there is a raffle which will give away $1,000 worth of groceries. Three winners will receive gift cards from the Grocery Kart with first place being $500, second $300 and third $200.
Tickets can be purchased through Nov. 10 during business hours at Culligan Water, 214 South 5th, in Broken Bow.
Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Veterans Building, 416 South 1st Avenue, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and tickets will be available.
The drawing will take place at 7 p.m., Nov. 11 at the Veterans Building. The winners do not need to be present to win.
Grocery Kart donated half the cost, $500, towards the raffle.
