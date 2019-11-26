"Hopefully we are moving forward after six plus years", said Don Cantrell at the Custer County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
The complete story will be in the Custer County Chief December 5, 2019.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
"Hopefully we are moving forward after six plus years", said Don Cantrell at the Custer County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
The complete story will be in the Custer County Chief December 5, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.