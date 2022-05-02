The National Weather Service said precipitation should end around 1 a.m. Central Tuesday (May 3, 2022) / Midnight Mountain.
A Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect for parts of western Nebraska until 6 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Mountain.
Greatest snowfall amounts are expected in the Panhandle and southern Sandhills with the greatest liquid precipitation expected in southwestern Nebraska.
There could be areas of more than 2-3 inches of snow from Sidney to Alliance and north of Ogallala. It's possible parts of western Custer County could see 2-3 with most of the western part of the county forecast for less than an inch of snow.
An area from North Platte south through Curtis and McCook could see two inches of rain in this round of precipitation with 1 to 1.5 in the Custer County area.
The next possibility for rainfall begins Tuesday night, lasting into Thursday night, with total between a quarter to a half inch possible in southwestern and north central Nebraska.
