The rain has transitioned to snow in Custer County. This morning (Thursday, Dec. 28, 2022) at 8:30, large wet flakes were falling in the Pressey area. Visibility was low on Hwy 21 into Broken Bow in some areas. The transition to snow occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Broken Bow.
The following is from the National Weather Service:
Precipitation is transitioning this morning (Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) in central Nebraska. Rain is mixing with snow and will be all snow by mid-morning. Moderate to brief periods of heavy snow are possible. Winds are expected to be fairly light. Highest accumulations of 3-4 inches are expected in southwest Nebraska with 2-3 inches expected in the Broken Bow area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 3 p.m. this afternoon. The National Weather Service is tracking a potentially strong winter that may affect Nebraska early next week. At this time, the highest chance of accumulating snow is in western and northern Nebraska and on into South Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.