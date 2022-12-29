The rain has transitioned to snow in Custer County. This morning (Thursday, Dec. 28, 2022) at 8:30, large wet flakes were falling in the Pressey area. Visibility was low on Hwy 21 into Broken Bow in some areas. The transition to snow occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Broken Bow.

The following is from the National Weather Service:

Recommended for you