Flooding is possible late tonight through Saturday as moderate to heavy rainfall falls on ground with high soil moisture across north central Nebraska. Total rainfall of 0.75 to 1.5" inches is currently forecast.
The flooding concerns revolve around increases in standing water, lowland and rural flooding, and rises on rivers (e.g., Elkhorn river). Furthermore, present high water and flooding issues on area roads could further be exacerbated as well. While major flooding is not anticipated, minor flooding is possible.
A FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING for the following counties in Nebraska Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer including the cities of Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, and Broken Bow.
* Moderate to heavy rainfall, heavy intensity at times, is possible to fall late Friday night through Saturday promoting the potential for flooding.
* Potential impacts of flooding include increased standing water, overland flooding in lowland areas, and rises on rivers and streams.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.