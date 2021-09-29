Showers and thunderstorms are expected across most of western and north central Nebraska along a slowly advancing cold front this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected.
Storms will linger overnight into Thursday morning for areas east of Hwy 83.
Storms could lead to flash flooding for areas generally east of a line from Imperial to Valentine. Localized rainfall totals of up to 3 inches are possible.
Southern parts of Custer County could see 1 to 1.5 inches of rain while the northern part could see 1.5 to 2 inches. Little rain is expected in the Sandhills with forecasts of a 0.25 or less in most of north central and western Nebraska. Heaviest amounts of rain for forecast for the northeast part of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.