The weekend brought thunderstorm storms and heavy rains to parts of central Nebraska. Chris Jacobsen, Custer County Highway Superintendent, said crews did not have to go out in the storm to take care of emergencies but were sent out after to deal with the aftermath.
Water was reported over the road southwest of Anselmo. Jacobsen said crews put up barriers to notify drivers and put signs on other roads as well.
The rains are having an effect on road project. “Some location have turned into mudholes,” Jacobsen said.
According to the National Weather Service, the following are reports of weather over the weekend
Saturday, July 25
- 60 mph wind blew over a shed, knocked out power, pea sized hail, Purdum, 7:08 p.m. (Blaine County)
- Auger flipped over, 9 miles E of Purdum, 7:25 p.m. (Blaine County)
Sunday, July 26
- 1.76 inches of rain, 8 miles NNW of Almeria. 7 a.m. (Loup County)
- 1.81 inches of rain, Broken Bow, 7 a.m.
- 1.86 inches of rain, Callaway, 7 a.m.
- 2.27 inches of rain, Merna, 7 a.m.
- 2.28 inches of rain, 10 miles NE of Arnold
- 2.50 inches of rain, 10 mile E of Anselmo, 7 a.m.
- 2.81 inches of rain, Merna, 7 a.m.
- 3.20 inches of rain, 9 miles NW of Anselmo, 7 a.m.
- 1.85 inches of rain, 2 miles NNE of Broken Bow, 7:26 a.m.
- 1.35 inches of rain, 8 a.m., Ansley
- 3.70 inches of rain, 6 miles N of Arnold, 8 a.m.
A total of 3.2 inches of rain for the weekend was unofficially recorded about a mile west of Pressey State Wildlife Management area (0.50 Friday night, 2.50 Saturday night and 0.20 Sunday night).
The forecast for Custer County for today, Monday, July 27 calls for sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees. Tuesday is to be slightly warmer with a high of 86 degrees.
Rain and storms return to the forecast Tuesday night and through Thursday. Wednesday is forecast to have a high of 82 and a 40 percent chance of storms, increasing to 70 percent during the night. Thunderstorms are likely Thursday at 70 percent with a high of 77 degree. A chance of thunderstorms lingers Thursday night into Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.