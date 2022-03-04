A storm system will move into the High Plains this weekend, resulting in much colder temperatures, wintry precipitation and blustery north/northwest winds.
Freezing rain and sleet are possible, along with rain and snow.
The greatest snow accumulations will be across north central Nebraska. The greatest threat of ice accumulation is in north central Nebraska with some ice accumulation possible into central Nebraska.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas of the northern Sandhills, where the greatest potential for snowfall and ice accumulations will exist.
From Ogallala to North Platte to O’Neill and points north and west, 1-2 inches of snow is expected with totals of three inches possible further west.
The bulk of the precipitation is expected on Saturday with lingering snow showers into Sunday.
Broken Bow and Custer County could see accumulations of an inch or less by Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.