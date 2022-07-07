It's about 12:15 p.m. and it's been raining pretty heavily in Broken Bow for the past 45 minutes to an hour. National Weather Service (NWS) radar shows that more storms carrying rain are moving into and through Custer County. Another large cell is currently north of North Platte and moving east.
Today (Thursday, June 7, 2022) is Market in the Square in Broken Bow as well as the start of Crazy Days! Hope you can brave the rain or make it out to the shops once there's a break.
NWS forecasts heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms for the Sandhills and central Nebraska for the remainder of the afternoon. Localized flooding could be possible. Drive safely. If there is water over the road, turn around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.