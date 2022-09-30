Corn silage
Dr. Werner Scholz | Dreamstime.com

This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Sept. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief. 

It’s always a good day when you learn something new, and this past weekend, I had the opportunity to do just that. For the first time in three years, I was actually home and available to help with silage chopping. I got to ride in the tractor with my husband while he disked the turn-rows and even rode in a truck with my father-in-law. I had never seen silage being chopped or packed, so it was a fun new experience for me.

Recommended for you