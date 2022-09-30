This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Sept. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It’s always a good day when you learn something new, and this past weekend, I had the opportunity to do just that. For the first time in three years, I was actually home and available to help with silage chopping. I got to ride in the tractor with my husband while he disked the turn-rows and even rode in a truck with my father-in-law. I had never seen silage being chopped or packed, so it was a fun new experience for me.
After the field was chopped and all of the loads delivered, I also got to be a part of the pile covering crew. I had heard stories of the misery and hard work of covering the pile; I had just been lucky enough to get out of it in years past. Although I am seven months pregnant this year, I still got to help out! At the time, I thought I was just learning about the fermentation process and how to pull the plastic tight across the pile, but looking back, I learned something much more valuable.
On Sunday, I had the privilege of hearing Dr. Temple Grandin speak at the One Box Convention Center. I have followed her work and heard her speak before, but there was something new I took away this time. Although it’s always good to be reminded of proper cattle handling practices, Dr. Grandin’s advice on teaching children stuck out to me most. She spoke specifically on how to help children with autism find their place in the world, but I think her advice can apply to any parent.
Dr. Grandin emphasized the importance of teaching children how to work. There are so many kids today that come home from school and go directly to watch TV or play video games. As a result, we are losing trade-workers and having to outsource many of our commodities to other countries. More kids need to be encouraged to attend trade schools and learn physical skills. Listening to Dr. Grandin speak, I was instantly reminded of the afternoon I had just spent covering the silage pile.
Although it was not an activity my husband and his sister wanted to do when they got home from school, it was something they did every year growing up. They learned how to work with their hands and even made some good memories while doing it. Now as adults, they are hard-working, respectful and willing to get their hands dirty.
It may be a few years before my kids are able to help with a job like covering the silage pile, but I will be sure to include them when they are. In this technological age, I’m even more thankful that my kids will grow up in the dirt and learn how to put in a hard day’s work.
