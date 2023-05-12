This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the May 11, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I think most people can agree that mothers are one of life’s greatest treasures. They are there to pick us up when we’re down and love us unconditionally. Amazing mothers can be found around the world, but I want to pay special tribute to the ranching moms.
Like most other mothers, ranch moms cook, clean and teach their kids right from wrong. However, ranch moms have a few unique skills that set them apart.
Ranch moms boost her kids’ immune systems
She wipes snotty noses with the back of her shirtsleeve, the same one that was just wrapped around a weathered gatepost as she struggled to pull it closed. (Because dads are notorious for making gates too tight!)
She shows her kids how to get the sticky off their hands by rubbing them in the dirt because they’re five miles from the nearest bar of soap. If it’s too big of a mess for a little dirt, then a dunk in the water tank will wash it off.
She lets her kids play outside in the mud, pick up bugs and maybe even lick the salt block a time or two. They are encouraged to help feed the animals and inevitably end up covered in slobber or other bodily fluids in the process.
Ranch moms feed an entire crew a home cooked meal
The meal served at the end of a branding is often the main reason that people come to help. Not only do ranch moms help in the corral all day, they run back and forth to the house to make sure the crew will have a delicious meal when they’re done working. From meat and potatoes to pie and brownies, they serve a meal that will satisfy the hardest working crew. Not only can she cook a great meal, she can do it without going to the grocery store for two months.
Ranch moms provide excellent medical care
After years of making bandages for injured horses and calves, a ranch mom can fix any cut or bruise with vet wrap, duct tape and a kiss. If it’s durable enough to stay on a horse in the pasture, it should last a few hours on a ranch kid.
A ranch mom is a special kind of person who knows how to work hard and love deeply. All mothers deserve love and recognition on Mother’s Day, but if you were lucky enough to be raised by a ranch mom, be sure to show her how much you appreciate her. Buy her some chocolate and offer to cook dinner, or simply give her a call and tell her thank you.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.