Nebraska Cattlemen -LINCOLN, Neb. (Dec. 13, 2022)  Last week, during Annual Convention, the Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie, Nebraska, to serve as President.

Steve Hanson is a fourth-generation cattle producer who owns and operates Hanson Farms with his wife, son, and grandkids. The Hansons also own the Sillassen Ranch in Arthur where they run a cow-calf operation and raise Angus/Simmental-cross calves for their feedlot.

