A ribbon cutting was held at Ranchland Ford in Broken Bow to celebrate the business' membership in the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce. The event also celebrated the completion of the purchase of the dealership by Perry Andrew Myers and Justin Wittry. Myers is a Custer County native who moved to the eastern part of the state and Wittry is originally from Butte and Blair.
"It is good to be back home," Myers said.
"We are happy to be here and look forward to being part of the community," Wittry said.
The dealership at 1024 East S East Street/Hwy 2 carries new Ford vehicles and used vehicles of all makes and models. They offer spray-on liners, tires, and service and repairs. At this time inventory is limited however they are seeing increasing availability. "With fewer problems with (computer) chip shortage and supply chain issues, we hopefully are at the end of the shortages," Myers said.
The celebration for the new ownership continues into next week with a free concert. Ranchland Ford is celebrating their Grand Opening with a free community concert, Sat. Sept. 25, 2021 at the Custer County Fairgrounds. Courtney Dickinson is the main event with Justin Kane (Nebraska native and Navy veteran) as the opening act. Gates open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.
There will be some free snacks as long as they last, however, the FBLA will also having a fund raiser through concession sales.
There will also be an open house at Ranchland Ford, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, with lunch and refreshments while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.