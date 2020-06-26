If you would like to learn about grasses, forbs and range management, plan to attend the Range Judging Workshop and Contest at Diamond Bar Ranch near Stapleton, Neb. Monday, June 29, starting at 5 p.m.
The Diamond Bar Ranch is located on the northern edge of Stapleton. Take the Main Street in Stapleton north to the home of Robert and Suzanna Jones. Participants will drive to the range site from the ranch headquarters. We will take cars to the range site.
The objective of this workshop/contest is to teach youth and adults some basic principles of range ecology, including soil-plant interaction, plant-animal interaction, and plant succession.
Participants will:Learn to recognize the components of the range
- Identify various plants found on the range
- Evaluate the ecosystem’s current conditions.
- Develop management practices to improve the ecosystem
- Develop a better understanding of the plant communities.
- Identify ecological site conditions by testing for soil texture and characteristics
You must call the Lincoln Logan McPherson Extension Office or e-mail Randy Saner at randy.saner@unl.edu to preregister. We will take registrations Monday, June 29. Please call by 3:00 p.m., 308-532-2683.
