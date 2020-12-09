At the Dec. 8, 2020 Broken Bow City Council meeting, Chris Myers and Jacob Holcomb took the oath of office, having been re-elected to the council in the November general election.
Jacob Holcomb was nominated and voted in as Council President.
JEO Consulting Group out of Omaha was approved at the City Engineer for the year 2021. Steven Parr of JEO Consulting was re-appointed as Street Superintendent, an administrative position.
The council approved the opening of bids for sludge removal at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The council also approved a Conditional Use Permit for Viaero to replace an 60 ft pole on North 17th with a 100 ft pole. Mike Harms with Viaero said the new pole does not require quide wires. It will be set 50 to 60 feet south of the current pole and will have dedicated drive-off. City Administrator Dan Knoell said all zoning requirements are met. The pole replacement was approved and recommended by the Planning Committee. Mayor Sonnichsen added that all FAA specifications are met for the airport. Harms said the tower will not have a light. Towers above 200 feet require lights, he explained, but lights are optional for shorter towers.
The next council meeting is Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
The Board of Public Works meet at 12:30 Dec. 14 at the Municipal Building.
Broken Bow City Offices will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 25 and will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25.
