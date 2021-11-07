This column by Mona Weatherly was first published in the Nov. 4, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I won’t take a lot of space here for a column as I already took some space for my response Gene French’s Letter to the Editor (see image at left). Lesson learned for me - read the entire bill or, at least, check for the operative date! I had talked to Superintendent Tobey at Broken Bow Schools and to Aaron Heyen with Sen. Williams Office about the bill and, lo and behold, still missed a crucial piece of data!
Nov. 9 is election date for the bond issue for voters in District 25. I encourage you, whether you vote Yea or Nay to cast your vote. The Board of Education’s goal from the start has been to provide as thorough information as possible so that voters can decide for themselves how to vote. As Monday’s meeting wrapped up and I thought about how much was discussed, my thought was, “Now, how do I get this all into 700 words?” Well, if you count the words in the article beginning on page A1, there are a few more than 700. If you’d like more information before voting, you can go online to www.buildbowtogether.com. Information there expands on what I’ve written, especially if you check out the FAQ tab.
So, November came in like a cold, fluffy white lion. I thought I maybe over-estimated the three inches of snow on my car Monday morning. However, when I got back home late Monday evening, there was still a lot - as in a couple of inches of snow - still solidly covering our lawn and the grass in our orchard. We must have received one of those “locally heavier amounts” that forecasters often mention.
It’s always an adjustment, switching from gentle autumn sun to crisp, cold snow. And I’ve having a harder time these days crawling out of bed when it’s so dog-gone dark in the morning. Daylight Saving Time will help. Remember to set clocks back one hour in the wee hours of Sunday morning, or at least before you head to bed Saturday evening.
In the media business we are always looking forward so I’m already thinking of Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, and then on to Dec. 22 when the day begin to get longer already! Only seven short weeks away!
A quick word, now that I’ve already gone on this long. I recommend people pay attention to the tax reform proposals that will be made in the upcoming Legislative session. I know of three so far - Blueprint Nebraska’s proposal which, in part, is suggesting removing some tax exemptions; a proposal offered by educators, I believe, which proposes an additional half cent sales tax to go towards K-12 funding; and a consumption tax which is a flat tax on all purchases of new items, with some exemptions, and the elimination of property and sales tax. (See the write-up on the gubernatorial forum on page A5 for more). I will be following them as they are introduced and debated and am determined, with a lesson learned, to read the doggone things through to the very last line.
Hmm, guess I took up some space after all!
