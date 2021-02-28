God willing, we will not see another extended period of the extreme cold like what we had Feb. 6-16.
There were two records set last week in Broken Bow, a record low last Monday, Feb. 15 of -37 and a record low Tuesday, Feb. 16 of -23.
From the 17th on, daytime highs slowly crept upward, from 3 on the 16th to 19, 23, 26 and then 40 on both the 20th and 21st.
I tell you, though, I didn’t feel any friendliness in the outside air until this Monday when we hit a daytime high of 46. I think a big part of the difference had to do with a night time low of 25!
Another side effect of the relative heat wave is that the cats are a little less frantic. Monday morning when I opened the door to the laundry room where the felines spend cold nights, I no longer felt as if I was putting my life at risk. They greeted me calmly and dare I say it, even affectionately rather than with the demanding clamor of previous days. It may be that they know I’ve given in and now routinely give them canned food every morning now. Or they, too, may have felt the change in the weather, and knew they could venture outside without fear of freezing whiskers or tail!
We’re smart enough out here in Nebraska to know that winter isn’t over yet. And even if the calendar said it was, Mother Nature has tricks of her own. One memory I have from my high school and college days is that when it’s time for state basketball, it’s also time for snow, ice and freezing rain. Maybe Mother Nature will give us a break since she dropped a near half foot of snow on Omaha this past weekend during state wrestling and give us clear traveling weather for basketball.
The word “unprecedented” has been used a lot lately - unprecedented pandemic, unprecedented weather, unprecedented power outages and more.Unprecedented means “never done or known before.”
Did you know that “precedented” is a word, too, although an uncommon one? It means “supported or justified by precedent.”
Alright, then. I’m officially ready for precedented times, precedented national politics and definitely some precedented nice spring weather!
