This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Feb. 2, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Super Bowl LVII is set. On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
What does that mean? Prepare yourself for even more Patrick Mahomes and Agent Jake State Farm commercials!
I watched both the AFC and NFC Division title games this past Sunday. Here I am, in 2023, a self-professed AFC fan and I actually paid more attention to the 49ers-Eagles NFC game.
It could have been because that was the first of the two. Or it could’ve been because it sure started weird. Including the Eagles getting points for a touchdown that in hind sight might not have really been a touchdown. Credit them, they went back to the line for the extra point attempt so quickly, there was no time to review.
I kept the game on the television, even as Philly ran away with it. There was the quarterback saga of the 49ers to follow. Brock Purdy, who was the final pick in the 2022 draft, was under center. He was actually QB #3, behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Injuries thrust him into the starting position for the last five games of the season and into the playoffs. Unfortunately it wasn’t long into the game when his throwing arm was hit by a defender. Purdy left the game with backup Josh Johnson taking his place. Then Johnson hit his head on the turf after a tackle by Ndamukong Suh (Husker fans know that name). Purdy went back into the game as quarterback because the only other option open to the 49ers was running back Christian McCaffrey!
So I kept an eye on the game, not really caring who won, but thinking how sweet the story would be if the 49ers could pull off a win. It wasn’t meant to be. The Eagles won, 31-7, and are headed to the Super Bowl. I switched to the other channel and the other game before the NFC George Hallas trophy was presented.
(By the way, latest reports are Purdy has a torn UCL in his throwing elbow and will be out at least six months - ouch!)
As a Chief’s fan, you’d think I’d have been glued to the Kansas City-Cincinnati game. It wasn’t meant to be. It started off with a phone call from one of my sister’s just as one of those dramatic “how the two young quarterbacks led their teams this far” segments started. That’s OK.
Then it was nearing supper time and I had to brown some hamburger and slice potatoes. I kept tabs on the game and returned in time to sit down for half-time highlights. KC was in the lead, 13-6. That was OK, too.
As the third quarter started, I had some paperwork to do and a 19-year-old cat that wanted to sit on the laptop so I had my own little game to deal with.
Not too long into the fourth quarter, the Bengals tied it up, 20 to 20. I couldn’t have been the only one who thought, “Yep, Kansas City is going to let this one slip away just like last year!” So I went back to my paperwork.
I’m a Chiefs fan, folks, and I like Mahomes. Yet even I was growing tired of the continuous “superhuman” comments about the KC QB. Then I heard the commentators shouting and I looked up and there was Superman Mahomes, running with the ball, running on a high ankle sprain which, I hear, can be pretty doggone painful. And then he was hit out of bounds by Bengal Joseph Ossai which would move the ball within field goal range. With only eight seconds left!
We know what happened next. The ball was moved forward on the late hit penalty, Harrison Butker kicked the field goal and the Bengals had a whopping five or so seconds to try to return the ensuing kick-off. Then it was over. Red and gold confetti starting flying with the Chiefs winning 23-20. Mahomes was gracious at the microphone, tight end Travis Kelce was not. Joseph Ossai sat sobbing on the Cincinnati bench and Cincinnati Coach Zac Taylor was eloquent in defeat.
(I will echo what Taylor said, the loss was not about one play, one player. There was an entire game and an entire team involved. Very well said, Coach.)
This is why I love football - the emotions, the highs and the lows, and how quickly things can change. How beautiful it is when things run smoothly and rightly and how jarring it is when things don’t. Then things calm down and we’re already thinking, “Next year.”
For KC and Philly fans, we don’t have to start thinking about next year just yet. We’ve got two weeks to gear up for the big game. We’ll hear the odds (right now the Eagles are a 1.5 point favorite) and we’ll hear the stories all over again - how the young quarterbacks have led their teams this far and how brothers Travis Kelce (KC) and Jason Kelce (Cincy) will face each other on Feb. 12. Like Travis said in a post-game interview, “Mom can’t lose!”
If the game is played well and if no one gets seriously hurt, if the winners are gracious and the losers are eloquent, then I don’t think any of us can lose.
Except the Eagles. My prediction: KC 33, Philly 28.
