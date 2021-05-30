This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published int he May 27, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief
Remember a short time ago, we were bemoaning the cold and saying we couldn’t wait for summer? I think it’s here!
No only is Memorial Day the unofficial start of summer, the weather also has come on like summer.
We can’t say we didn’t have a spring. We did, it was just cool and rainy. I was waiting and waiting for the sun to come out long enough to give my newly planted flower seeds the encouragement to sprout. I’m thinking we’ve turned a corner, cold is a thing of the past for a while now and the timid little green sprouts in my garden should go gang-busters.
Time is a funny thing and I don’t track it well sometimes. It was just this Monday that I realized the up coming weekend is Memorial Day. I was thinking I had plenty of time to plan on getting to the cemeteries and decorate graves. Then on Monday, I realized there’s little time to plan; there is only time to do! Since I haven’t stored away the tubs holding the cemetery flowers and they are still sitting in our laundry room, I have a head start!
I said a week or two ago that this May should be the month of real flowers on graves for me. The lilacs at the farm are fading, however, the iris are still in bloom. This year, I’ll be a little old fashioned and leave a mason jar of iris at my parent’s headstone.
Like many, we here at the Chief like the sound of a three day weekend. Like many others, some of us don’t get the full three days. So when these holidays roll around, I like to give a nod to those who keep working in the stores and gas stations, law enforcement, all the behind the scene workers that keep on working even when a three-day weekend rolls around.
It won’t be full three-days off for me. I’ll be covering a few events. I’m not complaining. I usually find a way to enjoy them. Sometimes there’s some pretty good food, too!
While we’re enjoying our mini-holiday, let’s take time to remember what the holiday is for. Originally called Decoration Day, the holiday began as a way to remember those lost at war. I encourage us all to remember those who have died in service to our country. If you can, take an hour or so out of the three-day weekend and attend a ceremony. Let the veterans still with us know that we remember their comrades in arms and we appreciate and remember them, too. Hey, remember last year when we couldn’t even go to ceremonies? Might make this year a bit more special.
So I’ll work a couple hours then hopefully get things done around the house, cut the grass that is getting close to jungle-height thanks to the recent rain and see the flower sprouts grow tall in the sun. I may even complain about the heat, or at least the humidity!
It’s Memorial Day. Whether you have one, two, three or no days off, hope you have a great unofficial beginning of summer!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.