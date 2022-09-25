This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Sept. 22, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Not Christmas, though that is a wonderful time of year and a topic for another time. Today,
I mean Junk Jaunt!
Yes, count me among those who look forward to getting “junk drunk” each September.
Some of my fondest memories since moving back to Custer County are the time I have spent with family members during Junk Jaunt. My first year was 2009 when my sis-in-law took me jaunting, I had no idea what I was getting into, let alone that it would become one of my most favorite events.
I learned a very important lesson that first year: Look beyond what something is and to what it can be. Case in point - That first year I was on the hunt for a cupboard or hutch. We came across a 1970s era blonde maple hutch with chunky wooden handles. Dare I say it was unattractive? My sis-in-law exclaimed, “Mona, there is your hutch!” In my inexperience, I said it was the wrong color.
That hutch has now stood in my kitchen since 2009, with its exterior painted the color of Dorothy’s shoes in the Wizard of Oz (the paint was named “Ruby Slippers!”), the interior painted white and all the hardware and handles replaced with reproduction black iron.
That same year, I bought the cutest little dog house. (Note, most everything someone purchases on Junk Jaunt is “the cutest,” “the prettiest,” the neatest” or “the most perfect ever!” Even if you don’t think so, the best thing to do is to just go along with it.)
So that year I bought the cutest little handmade wooden dog house and took it home for our cats. A Siamese-mix we had at the time claimed it for his own so much so, I thought I should paint his name over the door. Ajax is no longer with us but I still think of him when I see that little house with the green roof. It’s provided shelter to about a half dozen cats and, on occasion, even a opossum or two.
Another important Junk Jaunt lesson is to pay attention to gut feelings. Whether it’s buying something or setting it back on the shelf, if I pay attention to my gut feelings, I end up with few regrets. If at the end of the weekend, there are more things I regret not buying than actually buying, I consider it a success.
It’s been two years now but I still regret not buying a hinged wooden box (on wheels no less!) that would have been perfect for storing old photographs. When I find the next most perfect box ever, my gut will tell me to buy it!
Another year, instead of just going out and finding things at random, I actually wrote out a list of things I was looking for. The silliest thing happened. I found each and everything thing on my list. Of course, it being Junk Jaunt, I found a whole lot more than what was on my list.
Yet the best treasure of all, found each year, is the time I spend with family. Sometimes is just my sis-in-law and me. Sometimes we’re joined by one or both of her daughters or friends. Regardless, the time we spend talking, laughing and hunting for treasure is the best treasure itself.
We still laugh about the year I drug a scarf on the ground across a yard and back because, unbeknownst to me, it was hooked on the back of my coat. Hearing the gales of laughter from the vehicle should have tipped me off to something. Now that I think about it, my nieces haven’t joined us for Junk Jaunt ever since I vowed revenge.
My husband, too, has learned lessons about Junk Jaunt. He accepts that my sis-in-law and I head off in the morning, our wallets full and our hopes high. He knows the best thing to say at the end of the day (learned from my brother) is, “Where do I need to go with the truck to pick something up?” And most of all, he had learned that when I hold up something - be it rusted or bent, worn or loose - and happily exclaim how wonderful it is, the only safe reply is to agree.
Each year I talk to my sisters, one in Minnesota and the other in Grand Island, with the hopes that they will be able to come to Junk Jaunt. Schedules haven’t yet allowed that to happen however, with the stories that my sis-in-law and I tell, no doubt we’ll be able to get them here eventually.
For this year, I’ve scouted out a few sites already, have my Shopper Guide bought and have some pages marked. I’m ready to jaunt, to find treasures and to collect the best thing of all - memories.
