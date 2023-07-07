Julie Hueftle, owner of Broken Bow Floral, reported that traffic was steady yesterday (Thursday, July 6, 2023) for the first day of Crazy Days. "We were really busy," she said. Crazy Days goes through Saturday. Check out the sales at Broken Bow Floral before time runs out.
