Broken Bow Floral Crazy Days 2023

Crazy Days is in full bloom at Broken Bow Floral. Ready to assist customers Friday morning (07/07/23) are Elissa Simmons, owner Julie Hueftle, Tracy DeLaet and Karen Schipporeit. Crazy Days goes through tomorrow, Saturday, July 8, 2023.

 Mona Weatherly

Julie Hueftle, owner of Broken Bow Floral, reported that traffic was steady yesterday (Thursday, July 6, 2023) for the first day of Crazy Days. "We were really busy," she said. Crazy Days goes through Saturday. Check out the sales at Broken Bow Floral before time runs out.

