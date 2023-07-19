Sargent School Board July 11 2023

Pictured is the Sargent School Board meeting July  11, 2023. School board and administrators facing the attendees are, from left, Superintendent Rod Richardson, board member Tammeera Moody, Lloyd Pointer, Martin Riddle, Laura Kipp, Chandra Horky and Rolland Stefka.

 Mona Weatherly

SARGENT - July 18, 2023 - Recall affidavits have been filed for four members of the Sargent School Board. Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey confirmed the affidavits are for the recall of Martin Riddle, Loyd Pointer, Tammera Moody and Laura Kipp. Once the affidavits have been received by the four, they have 20 days to file a rebuttal statement with the Custer County Clerk.

The Sargent community has been unsettled since February of this year when the school board unexpectedly voted not to renew the contract of then Principal Cory Grint. Many in the community feel they have not received a satisfactory reason as to why Grint was not retained as well as concerns that the process was not done properly.

