SARGENT - July 18, 2023 - Recall affidavits have been filed for four members of the Sargent School Board. Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey confirmed the affidavits are for the recall of Martin Riddle, Loyd Pointer, Tammera Moody and Laura Kipp. Once the affidavits have been received by the four, they have 20 days to file a rebuttal statement with the Custer County Clerk.
The Sargent community has been unsettled since February of this year when the school board unexpectedly voted not to renew the contract of then Principal Cory Grint. Many in the community feel they have not received a satisfactory reason as to why Grint was not retained as well as concerns that the process was not done properly.
Two other board members, Rolland Stefka and Chandra Horky, are not the subject of the recall.
At least 95 verified signatures of registered voters in the Sargent School District will be required, per petition. Separate petitions are required for each person.
According to Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey, the number of required signatures is 35 percent of the highest number of votes received by a single candidate in the last general election. Riddle, current school board president, received 269 votes in November, 2022. If there is a recall election, the decision is by majority vote. As of July, 2023, there were 721 registered voters in the Sargent School District.
See the July 20, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief for more information.
