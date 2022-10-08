This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Oct. 6, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Oct 2 - 8 is National Newspaper week. They started celebrating a week that recognizes the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the United States 82 years ago. Since the Chief has been publishing for 130 years, this newspaper has been recognized for every one of these 82 years!
I have thought about part of the sentence above, “recognize the service of newspapers.” What is the service of newspapers, except to print on pages of paper the news, events and highlights of the area?
Since we publish every week, I believe we “recognize ourselves” just by recognizing the things all of you do each week, not just one week of the year!
If I had not been attending events for the Chief over the past few weeks, I would not have attended the presentation the Broken Bow Rotary made at their meeting last week; talk about an impressive presentation. More should see that!
I would not have been at the CEDC event on Sunday, listening to the presentation of award winners and learning more about each of them and what their families have accomplished over the years.
Just this past week, the city invited me to be their guest for lunch at the Prairie Pioneer Center. The time there made me see how important that Center is to the people that go there each day for a meal.
If I were not covering for the Chief, I would have been home Monday night instead of making sure the candidate forum happened. I was very proud that the Chief could be a part of bringing that event to our area. Like Mona said, “Most of the time we attend the events, not put them on, and then we report about it.”
Because I do my job and get out in the community, I have been able to meet individuals who I would not have had a chance to meet.
Some people say reading something in print is a thing of the past. For right now, I am going to recognize the Chief as a valuable asset that this community has.
Last week when Senator Matt Williams spoke at the Rotary meeting, he said, “You have a newspaper.” That made me sit up and take notice because he recognized the paper as an important tool. Some community newspapers are going away. Once gone, they are gone.
I really do want to recognize the employees of this paper; they work for all of you. That includes not only the ones who unlock the door each and every day, but also the individuals who work at their main employment during the day, grab a camera and attend school events all over the area so we have images to put in the paper.
So as we celebrate National Newspaper week, the Chief recognizes all of you and all of the great stories we get to be a part of. Keep reading and keep sending us feedback. Thank you!
