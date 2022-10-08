National Newspaper

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Oct. 6, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Oct 2 - 8 is National Newspaper week. They started celebrating a week that recognizes the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the United States 82 years ago. Since the Chief has been publishing for 130 years, this newspaper has been recognized for every one of these 82 years!

