Dangerous heat has set in for most of the Nebraska and will last through at least Thursday for this week. Records could be broken as temps are forecast to be over 100 degrees. An Heat Advisory is in effect from most of central Nebraska from noon today (Monday, Aug. 21, 2023) to 10 p.m. CDT Wednesday (08/23/23).
The National Weather Service says the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
Broken Bow could see high temps of 101 to 102 through Thursday with a forecast high of 86 on Friday and 81 on Saturday. The record for Aug. 20 is 101 set in 1922. The low in 1922 was 69. It's possible not only high temp records could be broken but also low temp records as nighttime temps this week are expected to be in the 70s.
