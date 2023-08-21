Weather Aug 21 2023

Dangerous heat has set in for most of the Nebraska and will last through at least Thursday for this week. Records could be broken as temps are forecast to be over 100 degrees. An Heat Advisory is in effect from most of central Nebraska from noon today (Monday, Aug. 21, 2023) to 10 p.m. CDT Wednesday (08/23/23).

The National Weather Service says the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

