Close numbers for the Anselmo-Merna School Board election in the Nov. 8 election means a recount. That recount has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, according to Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey. Ballots will be ran through the counter again with both parties present and the canvassing board present as well. The results should be available before end of business day. Results may not be available before the Custer County Chief goes to press.
Official results for three seats on the A-M Board in last Tuesday General Election are:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.