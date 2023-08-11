$10 e-gift card for donors in August!
GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA - Aug. 10, 2023 — The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.
The Red Cross needs donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Brown County - Ainsworth - 9/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ainsworth Evangelical Free Church, 87804 Bumblebee Road
Cherry County - Valentine - 9/7/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 400 West 5th Street
Custer County - Ansley - 8/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ansley High School, 1124 Cameron, P.O. Box 370
Custer County - Arnold - 9/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Community Center, 204 S Carroll St
Custer County - Merna - 8/17/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 428 East Center
Garfield County - Burwell - 8/22/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart, 727 I St.
Greeley County - Spalding - 9/6/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Spalding City Auditorium, St. Joseph Ave.
Holt County - Atkinson - 8/23/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 206 West 5th St.
Holt County - Chambers - 8/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 103 N. Norvell
Howard County - Saint Paul - 8/11/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Howard County Medical Center, 1113 Sherman St.
Howard County - Saint Paul - 8/21/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul, 423 Howard Ave
Rock County - Bassett - 8/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bassett United Methodist Church, 300 W Florence
Sherman County - Loup City - 9/6/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Loup City Community Center, 803 O St
Valley - Ord - 9/5/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veteran's Club, 246 S. 15th St.
How to donate blood - To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
