The Red Flag Warning for Zone 204 has been extended through 7 p.m. MST Saturday.
Red Flag Warnings have been issued for Zones 206 and 208 Saturday 11 a.m. MST/12 p.m. CST through 7 p.m. CST/ 8 p.m. MST Saturday as Critical Fire Weather conditions are expected.
Strong winds from the south will continue for the afternoon today (Friday, March 6, 2020) into early evening with the strongest winds being across the Northern Sandhills. Saturday the strongest winds will be across the northern Sandhills as well with winds from the southwest.
According to the National Weather Service, the maximum wind for Broken Bow, Neb. yesterday, March 5, 2020, was 51 mph. The average wind speed yesterday was 36 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.