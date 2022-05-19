The Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather today (Thursday, May 19, 2022) has been extended east into central Nebraska and parts of northeast Nebraska. It's in effect from 12-9 p.m. CDT/11 a.m.- 8 p.m. MDT.
Afternoon temps are expected to be in the mid 80s to mid 90s for much of the state. Very low humidity is expected this afternoon.
Winds will be westerly 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will abruptly turn northerly with the arrival of a strong cold front this afternoon. Wind gusts behind the cold front could be 30 to 40 mph.
