Weather May 19 2022

The Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather today (Thursday, May 19, 2022) has been extended east into central Nebraska and parts of northeast Nebraska. It's in effect from 12-9 p.m. CDT/11 a.m.- 8 p.m. MDT.

Afternoon temps are expected to be in the mid 80s to mid 90s for much of the state. Very low humidity is expected this afternoon.

Winds will be westerly 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will abruptly turn northerly with the arrival of a strong cold front this afternoon. Wind gusts behind the cold front could be 30 to 40 mph.

