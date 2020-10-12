A Red Flag warning is in effect for Monday afternoon for most of western and north central Nebraska from 1 p.m. CDT/noon MDT this afternoon (Monday, Oct 12, 2020) to 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. MDT this evening.
Critical fire weather conditions are expected Monday afternoon across most of western and north central Nebraska due to a combination of low relative humidity and gusty westerly winds.
Affected areas in Nebraska include
- In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR.
- In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest.
- In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin.
- In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin.
- In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains.
Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Relative Humidity could be as low as 14 percent.
Temperatures will be in the 70s.
Any fire start will be capable of spreading rapidly and may exhibit extreme behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
