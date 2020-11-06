A Red Flag Warning remains in effect Friday afternoon for all zones east of the panhandle (Zones 206,0208,0209,0210 and 219).
Near record warmth, very dry air, and gusty south to southwest winds will continue Friday, leading to widespread critical fire weather conditions. Humidity could be as low as 15 percent.
Good humidity recovery is expected Friday night with 60-80 percent humidity with continued gusty winds.
Near critical conditions will exist Saturday and elevated conditions Sunday.
