A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for much of central Nebraska and all of eastern Nebraska beginning tomorrow (Friday, March 25, 2022) at noon until 9 p.m. CDT.
The area includes central and eastern Cherry County, Hooker County, McPherson County, most of Lincoln County, Frontier County, Furnas County and all of Nebraska east from those areas.
Gusty winds from the north and northwest will develop in the afternoon with gusts around 40 mph. Humidity values will fall in the range of 13 to 17 percent. High temperatures are expected in the upper 50s.
The highest wind gusts are expected in the Ainsworth, Burwell, Butte, O'Neill and Valentine areas. Those gusts are expected to be in the upper 30s and low 40s mph.
The Broken Bow area is forecast for gusts in the low 30s Friday afternoon.
Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions are possible Saturday through Monday as well. Later forecast will provide additional information on that time frame.
