Strong winds with gusts of 25-40 mph and afternoon relative humidity as low as 15-20 percent will prompt critical fire weather conditions across parts of southwest and central Nebraska this afternoon, specifically the Loup Rivers Basin and the Loess Plains. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for these areas with large range fire spread possible.
Elevated fire weather conditions are expected elsewhere across portions of western and north central Nebraska.
