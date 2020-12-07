The National Weather Service in North Platte, Neb. has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity. The arning is in effect from noon today (Monday, Dec. 7, 2020) until 5 p.m. CST.
- Affected Area...In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 209 which includes the Loup Rivers Basin and Fire Weather Zone 219 which includes the Loess Plains.
- Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
- Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent.
- Impacts...Any fire start will be capable of spreading rapidly and exhibit erratic behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
