Critical fire weather conditions will continue through this evening (Monday 04-04-21) for portions of the Sandhills and north central Nebraska.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of central and north central Nebraska until 9 p.m. CDT (Zones 206 and 208).
Isolated thunderstorms are possible across portions of central and north central Nebraska late this afternoon and evening.
The lowest humidity and strongest winds will continue throughout the afternoon along and just ahead of an approaching cold front.
Temperature are forecast to return to near average Tuesday and Wednesday and should keep fire weather concerns low through midweek. Widespread precipitation and possible thunderstorms are anticipated through Wednesday afternoon.
