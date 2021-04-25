The combination of unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 80s, dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions on Monday, April 26, 2021.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for portions of southwest Nebraska from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday (Nebraska Fire Zones 210 and 219)
A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for the remainder of western and north central Nebraska from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday (Nebraska fire zones 204, 206, 208 and 209).
Relative humidity values will mainly range in the teens across the area, reaching as low as 9 percent within the Red Flag Warning area. Winds will be out of the west and .southwest with guts up to 25 mph. Any fires that start will be capable of spreading rapidly and becoming difficult to control
