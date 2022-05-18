A Red Flag Warning is in effect tomorrow (Thursday, May 19m 2022) for portions of the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska into the Sandhills. The time frame is 12 - 9 p.m. CDT / 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. MDT.
Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s for areas of the state outside the northwest portion. Very low humidity values are expected.
Westerly wind will increase through the afternoon before a strong cold front arrives Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected both ahead and behind the cold front.
The lowest humidity values (10 to 15 percent) are expected across southwest Nebraska.
The cold front is expected to pass through late afternoon Thursday. Winds will change abruptly from west to north.
