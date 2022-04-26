A Red Flag Warning is in effect today Tuesday, April 26, 2022 for much of Nebraska. Conditions will be favorable for rapid growth and erratic behavior of any fire that starts.
Humidity will be from 11 percent in the southwest to near 20 percent in the northeast.
Maximum wind gusts could be well over 30 mph in some areas.
Please practice fire safety.
- Properly discard cigarettes
- Keep vehicles off dry grass
- Avoid activities with open flames or sparks
- Avoid power equipment that creates sparks
- Obey burn bans
- Evacuate if fire/smoke is heading your way
- Evacuate if ordered to do so by local officials
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.