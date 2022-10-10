Near critical fire conditions this evening (Monday, Oct. 10, 2022) changing to critical fire conditions Tuesday are the result of warm, dry and breezy conditions. A Red Flag warning is in effect for all of western and north central Nebraska for Tuesday. There will be cooler temps on Wednesday and Thursday however, winds will be blustery and conditions still dry which continue into Friday.
featured
Red Flag warning Tuesday, elevated fire concerns rest of the week
- National Weather Service - NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - Oct. 10, 2022
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Red Flag warning Tuesday, elevated fire concerns rest of the week
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
- Columbus Day observed Monday, Oct. 10
- Ansley, hometown of sports legends
- Let's learn about school funding
- SEM kicker ranks fourth in the state!
- Recognizing the work we do for you
- Freeze warning for Central Nebraska!
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire at Halsey destroys lodge, cabins and lookout tower; nursery saved
- Bovee Fire update from Incident Management Team
- Honor escort for fallen firefighter
- Sandhills firefighter one of four to be remembered with flags at half-staff
- Bovee Fire update Oct 5 2022
- Indications are Bovee Fire human caused, details still under investigation
- Bovee Fire update Oct. 6, 2022 9 a.m.
- Freeze warning for Central Nebraska!
- Ground-breaking of rancher-owned meatpacking plant, proposed Rail Park in Lincoln County
- Accident on Hwy 2 claims one life
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.