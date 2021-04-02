A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the eastern Panhandle and portions of north central Nebraska as gusty winds and critically low humidity continue through early evening today (Friday, 04/02/21).
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon CT/ 11 a.m. MT to 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m.MT for Zone 204 and 209.
The lowest humidity and strongest winds will occur during the afternoon. Overnight humidity is expected to be only in the 50 to 60 percent range in parts of western Nebraska.
Near critical conditions will continue through Monday, mainly for areas along and west of Hwy-83 (Valentine-North Platte-McCook). Temperatures will remain well above normal with highs reaching the mid 80s on Sunday. Red Flag conditions are not anticipated at this time as winds should primarily stay below 20 mph through the weekend.
