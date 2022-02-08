Red Flag Warning have been issue for much of western and central Nebraska for today (Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022).
Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal for February. Peak wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected with afternoon humidity minimums in the 15 to 25 percent range.
Any fire start will likely exhibit erratic behavior and have the potential to spread rapidly. Strong winds and dry conditions will make any fire difficult to contain.
The Red Flag Warning is valid from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
The strongest wind gusts are expected around midday with gusts in the 40s and near 50 mph. Wednesday is expected to have gusts reaching 35 mph.
Take care with routine work so that sparks are not created. Check trailer chains to make sure they aren't dragging.
